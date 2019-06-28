President of Tajikistan received in Palace of Independence

Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon not only regularly exchange visits, but also constantly communicate at the summits of the CIS, CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



Thanks to trust and absolute mutual support, Minsk and Dushanbe have many ambitious projects ahead. An example of this is the Belarusian-Tajik Friendship Gardens in Belarus - this is a kind of symbol of strengthening ties between states.



During the talks both Presidents discussed the current issues of bilateral relations and outlined areas that need progress. The meeting ceremony in the Palace of Independence preceded the negotiations: the red carpet, the performance of the guard of honor and the performance of the hymns of the two countries. It was obvious: both politicians are happy to meet, moreover, it takes place in a bright time for Belarus - the time of the Second European Games.