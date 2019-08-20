Top state personnel appointments made in Palace of Independence

Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Andrei Kuntsevich Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. Now he will be responsible for the ideology, work of public associations and the media throughout the country. The Presidential Administration was instructed not to interfere in the work of the Central election Commission.

Valery Malashko returns to Mogilev Region. The head of state agreed to his appointment as Deputy Chairman of Mogilev Regional Executive Committee. Belynichy District will be headed by Vasily Zakharenko. The attention of the heads of the local vertical from the first day should be focused on all issues, not only agriculture, but also on the revival of industrial facilities. The personnel rotation affected the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade as well.