Ceremony honoring graduates of military schools held at Palace of Independence

The glorious traditions of the great feat of the heroes of the past are the most powerful incentive for those who decided to devote their lives to serving the fatherland. Moreover, the challenges of today are constantly changing, new risks and threats are constantly emerging. Therefore, the methods of protecting our interests should always be one step ahead. The words of the President have become an important part for those who have amounted to a new professional summit today. The most experienced soldiers were awarded the rank of a general. This high level, of course, assumes the highest responsibility. This celebration of people in uniform traditionally takes place after the country's main national holiday, the Independence Day . Among those who have been invited to the ceremony today, there are also participants of the recent parade.



