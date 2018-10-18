EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Big talk on effectiveness of state administration held in Palace of Independence

The main topic of the today's information day was a big talk with the President about the effectiveness of public administration. At the meeting in the Palace of Independence, the Head of State discussed the current challenges facing the Presidential Administration. Traditionally, the attention of the political headquarters of the country is focused on continuous improvement of personnel policy, maintenance of discipline and control over the implementation of decisions and instructions of the Head of State. Here, the Administration should be a kind of filter and expert center, working in conjunction with the government. At the same time, the adherence to principles and attention of the President himself even to details is known. Literally everything depends on such strict and multi-level control, fr om internal security to decent view of the country.

In particular, this also applies to appearance, it is no wonder that Minsk entered the top three of the cleanest cities in the world. Such an assessment of the global tourist community has already become the hallmark of not only the capital, but also the whole of Belarus. On the other hand, this is a clear signal for each of us that the work is being done in the right direction.

The most important task of the Administration is the improvement of personnel policy. The head of state is not always satisfied with the level of selection of specialists. All decisions of the head of state should be controlled and implemented. Upon the initiative of the President, the practice of public and expert discussions was introduced. This is a good opportunity to have feedback. A fresh example is the fair popular criticism of the concept of the law on combating domestic violence, wh ere it is proposed to consider it violence if the parents did not give the children pocket money or made them clean their room. Such a project was criticized by both the society and the President.

