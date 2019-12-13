President of Belarus bestows state awards on the eve of National Unity Day

Today, a new and very beautiful tradition has been established in the Palace of Independence. For the first time, the distinguished people of the country have been honored there on the eve of the National Unity Day. Our President bestowed state awards to doctors, rural workers, pop performers, and athletes. The date of September 17 will henceforth be a reminder of the value of peace of our native country, its sovereignty and the unity of the nation.

Last year's events are clearly about a reassessment of values, many have revised their beliefs and views. Now we are certainly united in one thing: we all need a calm and developing country.

And this is among the merits of the people who came to the Palace of Independence today. They are united by their high professionalism and dedication to the job and the state. As Alexander Lukashenko said, for the first time in history, the Belarusians have passed the test of national unity. And they passed it with dignity. Our people have proved that they can be relied upon. Of course, the military were also honored with awards.

The presentation of state awards is one of the most pleasant missions for the President. After all, our people are the national treasure of the country.