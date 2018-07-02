Solemn meeting timed to Independence Day held in Palace of Republic July 3

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the importance of preserving independence, maintaining peace and developing partnership with other states in the Palace of the Republic. On the eve of the main state holiday there was a solemn meeting timed to an important date in the history of the country - July 3, the day of liberation of Minsk and the holiday of independence of sovereign Belarus. A day that became a symbol of a free and peaceful life. Heads of state bodies, representatives of the public and the diplomatic corps gathered here. For a quarter of a century, Belarus has radically changed its position on the planet. Today the voice of the official Minsk is heard on international venues.

The Independence Day is a holiday filled with the traditions of a sovereign state. This landmark event unites people of different professions, ranks, generations.

The atmosphere of the upcoming holiday has already become a tradition! In the first July days, cities around the country are decorated with bright banners and flags, folk festivals are held in all regions. The meeting on the occasion of Independence Day is rather a warm friendly evening and a good opportunity to think what independence means to our country today.

On the one hand, this holiday is a reminder of the battle for the capital of the country, which became decisive in the fate of the people, on the other this is a lesson for the future of how important it is to keep peace on our land.