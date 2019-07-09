Integration issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation raised at meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with Secretary of State of the Union State, Grigory Rapota.

Despite several rounds of negotiations, they did not reach final decisions on many topics. And once again many issues have to be brought to the level of the presidents. Next week, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in St. Petersburg, where the sixth Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia will be held.



Following the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko, as Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare the participation of representatives of the standing committee in the joint intergovernmental group of Belarus and Russia.



