Issues of alienation of property of persons from unfriendly countries adjusted by decree of President of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 91 which adjusts subparagraph 2.13 of paragraph 2 of Decree No. 93 of March 14, 2022 "On Additional Measures to Ensure Stable Functioning of the Economy," BelTA reports.

In particular, the adopted decree defines the cases when authorization and payment of a contribution are not required for alienation of property of persons from unfriendly foreign states.

Also, the Council of Ministers has been granted the right to clarify the application of the provisions established by this subparagraph.