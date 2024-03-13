3.87 BYN
2.76 BYN
3.22 BYN
Issues of alienation of property of persons from unfriendly countries adjusted by decree of President of Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 91 which adjusts subparagraph 2.13 of paragraph 2 of Decree No. 93 of March 14, 2022 "On Additional Measures to Ensure Stable Functioning of the Economy," BelTA reports.
In particular, the adopted decree defines the cases when authorization and payment of a contribution are not required for alienation of property of persons from unfriendly foreign states.
Also, the Council of Ministers has been granted the right to clarify the application of the provisions established by this subparagraph.
The need for appropriate changes was discussed on January 18 at a meeting of the President of Belarus with the leadership of the Council of Ministers.