Expansion of Belarusian-Egyptian cooperation discussed today at Palace of Independence

President Alexander Lukashenko met with the chairman of the House of Representatives of Egypt. AlI Abdul Al Sayed is one of the initiators of the creation of Friendship Groups in the parliaments of two countries. Today, the parties discussed the relevant issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, based on the agreements reached by the two presidents. In January-September, the figure of mutual trade approached 80 million dollars, but experts note that by the end of the year it will rise. The visit of the parliamentary delegation will last for five days, with an emphasis on expanding trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation. The guests will visit the BelAZ, the Academy of Sciences.