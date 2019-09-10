Online streaming
Issues of strategic and regional security discussed in Palace of Independence
10.09.2019
19:44
President
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
24 hours ago
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
12.11.2024
16:44
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
12.11.2024
10:41
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
12.11.2024
09:52
Politics
Belarus' progress in achieving SDG remains high
12.11.2024
13:46
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
05.11.2024
12:20
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
04.11.2024
17:30
10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk
04.11.2024
12:15
Society
People's trust in President of Belarus results from systematic work by head of state
1 hour ago
What Polish plans does Belarus interfere with?
1 hour ago
Trifkovic: Belarus is a very important country for Serbia
5 hours ago
Why Duda self-isolated at summit in Baku and refused to take a group photo
5 hours ago
Economy
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to cooperate with colleagues from Nigeria
01.11.2024
11:00
In the world
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
13 hours ago
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
14 hours ago
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
14 hours ago
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
15 hours ago
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06