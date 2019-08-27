Issues important for business, investors and agriculture discussed at Palace of Independence

A balanced and comprehensive law should make life easier for business without making the government return to the same problem on a regular basis. This task was set today by the Head of State, as he was receiving reports from two Deputy Prime Ministers -Vladimir Dvornik and Alexander Turchin.



The reason for the conversation was innovations prepared in the Council of Ministers. They simplify licensing and sponsorship assistance to agricultural enterprises. The government worked in conjunction with local authorities and experts, taking into account the position of entrepreneurs. The system is built. A comprehensive law without red tape will be introduced into the new Parliament.



Also, they discussed the completion of the harvesting campaign, the medals of our rowers, financial and image aspects of the II European Games. The country held the II European Games with honor. Due to the rational approach the country saved 94 million rubles.



Hungarian Szeged is considered to be Mecca of world rowing. That is why 14 medals of Belarusians, including 6 gold ones is not just the most successful finish of the championship, but also a brand of quality. 11 Olympic licenses are even more important, and Olga Khudenko and Marina Litvinchuk are the main favorites of the Olympic Games. Paying tribute to the brilliant performance of the national team, the President instructed to commend the triumphants with high awards and do not forget about the first coaches and those, who led the athletes to the medals.



Another topic of discussion today was the sponsorship mechanism of weak agricultural enterprises. There are about 5 dozen of them in the country, which is about 3 % of their total number. The absolute majority of them are assigned to large industrial and financial giants. They are already helped with equipment, personnel and business planning. The Deputy Prime Minister explained that some legislative innovation is needed for those, who provide assistance.



