Foreign policy issues discussed by President of Belarus and Foreign Minister
Issues of foreign policy of the country became the main topic of the meeting of the President with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.
The state of affairs in foreign economic activity and the schedule of upcoming international meetings were reviewed. The head of state set the task to ensure export growth with all countries with which Belarus cooperates. The necessary work will be carried out with each business entity, as well as regions, which should ensure the growth of foreign trade in the framework of the tasks delivered. At the end of the year, a fundamental assessment will be made of the contribution of each employee to the achievement of the final result - increasing export supplies.
During the meeting, the President was reported on a number of aspects related to relations with the EU. The upcoming Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine was also discussed. It will be held on October 25-26 in Gomel.
The agenda of the meeting of the main group of the Munich Security Conference was discussed as well. Minsk will host it at the end of October. Vladimir Makei notes that the conference will bring together a wide range of participants and will be devoted to the issues of regional security.
