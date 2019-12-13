3.42 RUB
Situation in our country and activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation discussed by President and CSTO Secretary General
The CSTO, which includes 6 countries, is responsible for the strengthening of peace, international and regional security. However, the conversation today started with the domestic political situation, which was affected by unprecedented external pressure.
The CSTO is an important organisation that needs to be developed.
Adjustments to the CSTO activities were made by the pandemic. Most of the planned activities are on-line and some operations and exercises have been postponed to a later date. So far, it is planned that the Summit of the Organization will be held in early December in Moscow and still in a face-to-face format. The CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas informed Alexander Lukashenko about all activities of the CSTO
Joint exercises are aimed at strengthening common security. The training of the military was assessed during the "Slavic Brotherhood" manoeuvres that took place by Belarus and Russia, and now we are continuing the planned command and staff exercise with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces.
