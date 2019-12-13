President holds meeting on amnesty and pardon for drug convicts

This was discussed at the meeting in the Palace of Independence today.



The draft prepared by the Constitutional Court illustrates an act of humanism in honor of the anniversary of the Great Victory. The list included juvenile drug distributors who were in organized groups and corrupters. They propose to shorten their sentence by one year.



The Head of the State doubts whether it’s appropriate to apply these measure to the persons who received sentences for corruption. A detailed and clear analysis is expected for each case.



Guarantee for pardon was given an equally important attention. This applies to adolescents serving sentences for drug trafficking. The circulation of prohibited items will be under strict supervision, but those, who can be pardoned, will be individually examined. As the President noted, such convicts will have only one opportunity to improve: the sentence will be much tougher the second time.



The number of amnesties was also voiced: approximately 2000 persons can be completely released. 3500 are exempted from other forms of punishment. 6500 can reduce their sentence by one year.



