We Сouldn't Care Less- Lukashenko on Latvia's Plans to Impose 300% Tariffs on Belarusian Grain

Speaking to journalists at the Obuz-Lesnovsky combined-arms training ground, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the policy of Baltic State leadership regarding Belarus could be described as "shooting oneself not in the foot, but in the ear," BelTA reports.

During the conversation with journalists, the discussion turned to the Latvian government's plans to impose a 300% tariff on grain from Belarus and Russia. Furthermore, Latvia plans to halt bus services with Belarus, and a similar proposal is being voiced in Lithuania. Consequently, the President was asked what Belarus's response to such moves might be.

"We weren't particularly upset about the Baltic States before... We’ll go on living. The main thing is that they [the Baltic leadership — Ed.] don't fly off the handle. There’s no need to act irrationally the way they are doing," Alexander Lukashenko said. "They’ll end up seeing communists come to power. That’s why they aren't just shooting themselves in the foot—they’re shooting themselves in the ear."

Commenting on the Latvian government's plans to introduce grain tariffs, the President noted that Belarus does not sell grain to Latvia anyway. "Well, let them impose [tariffs of] 300% or 1000%... We couldn't care less, because we never sold that grain to Latvia in the first place," he stated.

Moreover, as the head of state pointed out, there is no sense in selling raw grain, as it is more profitable to process it domestically. "Anyone who sells grain is simply mindless—unless it’s food-grade grain. Take Russia, for instance; they sell food-grade wheat. It would be a crime to feed that to livestock—food-grade wheat should be sold; prices are decent right now. We produce very little of that food-grade wheat—just enough for our own needs," Alexander Lukashenko observed.