“We Know Our Enemy”: Lukashenko Names Revanchists and Heirs of SS as True Threat on Victory Day

Speaking at the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk on 9 May, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared that fascism today wears a new, polished face — yet its malignant essence remains unchanged, BelTA reports.

“The Banner of Victory is in our hands today. Passing it down from generation to generation, we fight on every front for the truth about that war, for the proud status of victors, and for our sovereign right to choose our own path on our own land. Belarusians, perhaps more than any other people, know how swiftly the slogans of a ‘new order’ turn into gallows, concentration camps, scorched earth and nameless mass graves,” the Head of State said.

“And though fascism now presents a different, more sophisticated face, this does not alter its nature. We see it clearly. Ideas of superpower dominance and inherent superiority are growing stronger once again and are already inflicting new wounds upon the world — right on our borders.”