Belarus does not want war, threatens no one, yet will show no mercy if provoked. This was the clear and unflinching declaration made by President Alexander Lukashenko following a joint training exercise of military units tasked with the combat use and support of nuclear weapons. The drill, held on 21 May under the direct oversight of the leaders of Belarus and Russia, was described by the Belarusian President as “sensible, intelligent and well organized.”

Every action taken by the troops served one purpose only: to strengthen the country’s defensive shield. Belarus harbours no aggressive designs. Its efforts are directed solely toward protecting its sovereignty in the face of the openly militaristic posture now adopted by the West. Responding to the latest threats and hysteria coming from Kyiv, Lukashenko delivered a categorical assurance: Belarus has no intention of being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine — there is simply no need.

The issues of national security and the armed forces remain under the daily personal supervision of the Commander-in-Chief.

The exercise had begun earlier in the week. It involved missile troops and aviation and formed part of the regular joint training programme within the Union State. From the outset, the Belarusian Defence Ministry stressed that the drills were purely planned, defensive in nature, and posed no threat to any third country or regional stability.

President Lukashenko travelled to the missile brigade in Mogilev Region. Publicity was deliberately kept to a minimum. In the command post, he received a briefing on the concept of the joint exercise and watched a live demonstration of the Iskander-M missile system. Officers detailed every step — from preparation to the simulated delivery of a strike — exactly as it would be performed in real combat conditions.

“An electronic launch differs from a combat launch in only one respect: the missile does not leave the launcher,” explained brigade commander Alexander Kravtsov. “Every cycle and every mode was executed in full by all crews. The combat and training sequences are identical. In this case, the launch proceeded flawlessly.”

The President inspected the brigade’s equipment park and spoke at length with the crew of the launcher. “I once dreamed of this machine,” he told the soldiers. “Today we have more than one. And you know better than I do what a fine weapon it is.”

The exercise unfolded under the personal control of both presidents. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a secure video conference. The Russian leader emphasised that the use of such weapons could only ever be an extreme and exceptional measure to safeguard the national security of the two states. “Nevertheless, given the growing tensions in the world and the emergence of new threats, our nuclear triad must, as before, serve as a reliable guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.”

“This is the first time we have conducted such a joint exercise with the presidents taking part,” Lukashenko noted. “Yet the general staffs and defence ministries have been running these drills quarterly for a long time — without us. We discussed the idea of presidential participation back in winter. I fully support it. We threaten absolutely no one. But we possess this weapon, and we are ready to defend our common Fatherland — from Brest to Vladivostok — by every means at our disposal. If we have something in our hands, we must know how to use it.”

The President praised the smooth interaction between the two general staffs. “The organisational side passed without a single hitch — sensibly, intelligently, efficiently,” he said. Thousands of personnel and a vast amount of equipment were involved on both Belarusian and Russian territory.

Results from live launches conducted on Russian soil with the participation of Belarusian servicemen showed pinpoint accuracy. “They hit the bull’s eye,” Lukashenko remarked. “Extremely precise strikes. This proves that our lads have mastered these advanced systems very quickly and know how to work with them.”

He also spoke of ongoing development in domestic rocketry, citing the Polonez multiple-launch rocket system, which Belarus has refined in cooperation with both China and Russia. “We are perfecting our Polonez systems. We have already produced the complexes ourselves and are upgrading the missile we once created with our Chinese friends.”

Turning to the nervous reaction in NATO, Lukashenko addressed the question directly. “We are not going to war with anyone if no one touches us,” he stated firmly. “We threaten no one — under any circumstances. But if, God forbid, someone does… we will not stand on ceremony.”

He noted that NATO aircraft had been intensely patrolling along Belarus’s borders, closely monitoring events. Belarus, in turn, was watching its neighbours with equally advanced detection systems developed in cooperation with Russia.

“Their hysteria is understandable — but pointless,” the President said. “These kinds of exercises are held quarterly by our general staffs. There is no need to go berserk. Probably they are worried because the presidents themselves are taking part. If you like, this is a signal: we possess the most modern weapons and we know how to use them.”

He reminded the world that every nuclear-armed state conducts such training. “Otherwise, why have the weapon if you cannot use it? And to be able to use it, you must train. It is really very simple.”

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has repeatedly and openly declared it is preparing for war — not because it seeks one, but because it remembers the bitter lessons of 1939–1941. “We do not want this war. But we remember how the fascists reached the gates of Moscow. Some believed war would come; others doubted and thought it was disinformation. So just in case, we prepare fully. Whether war comes or not does not depend on us.”

He painted a vivid picture of the country he is determined to protect: “A quiet, calm, beautiful, green land — as you can see. We are ready to go on living like this. But if aggression is committed… those who serve must be the first to stand up and defend what we have today — our women, our loved ones, our children, our grandchildren and our beautiful green country.”

Addressing the latest alarmist statements from Kyiv, Lukashenko was unequivocal: “Belarus will be drawn into the war in Ukraine only if aggression is committed against us. In that case — and you heard it from the President of Russia — we will defend our common Fatherland together, from Brest to Vladivostok. We have no intention of getting involved in the conflict in Ukraine. There is simply no need — neither civilian nor military.”

He extended an open hand: “If Zelensky wants to talk, to consult, to discuss anything — please. I am ready to meet him anywhere — in Ukraine or in Belarus — to discuss Belarusian-Ukrainian relations and perhaps their future prospects. For some reason we have things to talk about with the Americans, Germans, Poles, Lithuanians and Latvians, but with Ukraine there is suddenly nothing to discuss…”