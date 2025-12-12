"We talked about the future," Cole about results of talks with Lukashenko.

During two days of talks between the President of Belarus and US Special Envoy to Belarus John Cole, the issues of normalizing relations were discussed. The US envoy told reporters following the meetings, BelTA reports.

According to Cole, the talks with Alexander Lukashenko were very productive.

"We talked about the war between Ukraine and Russia, about Venezuela. President Lukashenko mentioned many people and many things. We had a very good conversation. We talked about the future. About how to move forward on the path of rapprochement between the US and Belarus to normalize relations. That's our goal," the US envoy said.

Responding to a question about what needs to be done to further normalize relations, Cole said: "Exactly what we're already doing. We're lifting sanctions, releasing prisoners. We're constantly talking to each other."