On December 9th, a Security Council session took place at the Palace of Independence. The global situation dictates its own terms, with conflict potential rising across various regions.

This is no exception for Belarus' immediate neighbors and Western European countries as a whole. These nations openly pursue their geopolitical interests through forceful means. Military activity is increasing, and NATO's presence near Belarusian borders is expanding.

Belarus' interests remain within its territorial borders; however, ensuring security requires an honest assessment of the situation on the opposite side of the border.

In numerous spheres, even humanitarian ones, conflicts are emerging, often politicized by parties other than Belarusians.

The defense plan for the next five years, details of Belarus’ Military Doctrine, and related documents are collectively known as the conceptual military documents. President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that great attention is paid to the country's military security and defense.

Participants of the Security Council Meeting

Around the table were not only representatives of the security sector, including the ministers of internal affairs and defense, but also the Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of the Republic, the Head of the Presidential Administration, the National Bank’s board, as well as the heads of the State Security Committee, Military-Industrial Committee, Border Committee, Prosecutor General, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Emergency Situations.

This broad participation is due to the extensive scope of the Council’s responsibilities, since, for example, unjustified sanctions also threaten national security—let alone the current situation with neighboring countries concerning Belarus.

“But we cannot ignore the mobilization and militarization happening right before our eyes,” Lukashenko stated.

The President pointed to Poland and Germany, as well as smaller states bordering Belarus.

“They are not only increasing their military budgets but are also trying to roughly double their armies. A simple, earthly question arises: if someone is doing something, they must need it for a reason. They won’t just spend huge sums on what they call a confrontation with Russia and Belarus,” he said confidently.

Alexander Lukashenko

He added that Belarus and Russia are not creating any global problems for the West that would justify their military spending and expansion.

“We have no intention of attacking anyone. We have enough for ourselves. I understand Russia’s position, but someone needs to justify these expenses,” the head of state explained.

The President highlighted that Western countries are preoccupied with their internal issues: “People are impoverished, maternity wards and hospitals are closing. When funds are lacking for education, and housing and utilities costs are soaring. When cheap electricity wires are being cut.”

“As I understand, some countries are even trying to dismantle railway tracks to break relations with us and Russia. That’s beyond the pale. The question is: are they seeing a psychiatrist or not? If they don’t want to come to us by train, and don’t want people to travel through our territory—then let that railway stand still. It doesn’t bother anyone. But no, they want to dismantle it,” Lukashenko said.

Supplementary Material for the Security Council

The last Security Council meeting was in April 2025. But now, with escalation and politicization of the situation, responses are needed to questions like: how dangerous is the threat and what will Belarus’ strategy be “if needed.”

There was also discussion about the balloons with cigarettes that sometimes fly either into Lithuania or from Lithuania. The head of state stated that serious discussions have taken place, including involving civilian pilots. It was noted that the accusations Lithuania makes do not correspond to reality.

“What Lithuania claims today is impossible, it’s unreal. Even if those balloons are flying there. I spoke with pilots—they say it’s no problem. They start to escalate it, politicize the issue. Why is that? Do they want war?” Lukashenko emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko

He stated that Belarus does not want war, nor do Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, or Estonia. “We’ve fought enough. We lost so many people. There are still generations alive who saw that war. We don’t need another,” he declared.

The Belarusian leader also addressed the situation at the Ukrainian border. “The situation has somewhat stabilized at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, although the problems are still numerous. Yesterday, our chief border guard (Chairman of the State Border Committee) reported that many issues need to be addressed in mobilization, including building the border defenses that have been left neglected from Ukraine’s side, setting up posts, and arming border guards,” he said.

Furthermore, Lukashenko noted that the Armed Forces have to be deployed behind the border guards: “Of course, this distracts not only our attention but also certain resources.”

Security Council Session

Given the current situation and the militarization of Western countries, the head of state emphasized the need to update Belarus’ defensive measures. “We must update our defense actions so that everyone—especially our people—sees that we are ready to defend every inch of our land,” he stated.

Lukashenko also highlighted Belarus’ support for negotiations regarding Ukraine, mentioning the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in this process.

“No matter how much they try to belittle Trump’s role, he’s doing well in this area. His recent statements are not lost on the people. He wants to stop the war, as he claims, to prevent further loss of life. People may scoff at this or say what they want, but what can you say against what the Americans are doing today?” the Belarusian leader declared.

Regarding relations with neighbors, the situation at the Belarusian border has changed dynamically in recent times. Poland has closed crossing points and blocked railroads, with Lithuania following suit. Then, suddenly, all of this reversed—by November 17, Poland reopened the Kuznitsa and Bobrovniki crossings, and by November 20, Lithuania had no complaints, resuming operations at Kameny Log and Benyakoni.

The president repeatedly stressed that Belarus has no disagreements with the Polish or Lithuanian peoples. “We are neighbors, and we will live side by side. It’s a pity that the current leadership of these countries easily abandons their national interests (primarily transit) in favor of Brussels’ political interests,” he lamented.

Participants of the Security Council

The president pointed out that in Lithuania, “they are now starting to shout loudly” about cars left in Belarus after Vilnius closed the border.

“If those cars are abandoned on the roadside, maybe that’s normal in Lithuania. But for us, it’s unacceptable. We put them in parking lots, guard them, so no one tampers with the cargo,” Lukashenko emphasized.

He also mentioned that Belarus has made arrangements for truck drivers to stay there comfortably. “We’re doing everything to keep things normal. Yet the Lithuanians are sneaking around, trying to demand these vehicles back,” he stated.

At the same time, Lukashenko pointed out that there are some specific items of concern for Belarus. “Return to us the 17 or 20 cars you stole—firefighting trucks that were shipped to Zimbabwe. Normalize the operation of our sanatorium where we treated Chernobyl children. They virtually seized the sanatorium from us,” he said. “And return the money we invested in building the port there.”

“Don’t shout and make noise for nothing. Don’t involve Americans, Russians, or Ukrainians. That won’t work. This issue is part of our negotiations and agreements,” he added.

He assured that Belarus is ready to establish normal relations across all areas.

Alexander Lukashenko

“They (some Western neighbors) have taken this path and think that Americans will come, pressure me, or some Europeans will intervene. Listen, we’ve completely reorganized ourselves. If we work more actively in the economy, from Vitebsk to Gomel, we won’t have any problems. Many places around the world are waiting for us with our technologies and products. So, if we improve quality even a little—though nobody has raised complaints about it—we will have no competitors,” Lukashenko declared.

He underlined that Belarus does not behave like a colonial country. “We go to Africa to help with technologies. We have the equipment for that. We’re a machine-building country, with a developed agriculture sector. Kenya is now ready to develop oil deposits. We’re ready to get involved. We have specialists who know how to do it,” he said. “We always act in good faith, especially towards our neighbors.”

Much of what transpires at such meetings remains behind closed doors—that’s wise. Ensuring security does not involve open plans, but the overall strategy is clear. Belarus poses no threat to anyone, but it will not tolerate being pushed around.

“You see what forces are trying to torpedo, even American proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine. I mean, even if peace is established in Ukraine today or tomorrow, it won’t get easier for us. We will be suffocated further. Especially these states… I don’t want to offend anyone, but I won’t offend the people in the north and northwest of our country,” Lukashenko said.

“They demand something from us. And if we created alternative governments in Belarus and supported ‘fighters for independence,’ they would create armed detachments and supply them. Remember the banners. They haven’t gone away. Entire regiments, as they call them. Is that a joke? And they still have claims against us. Well, let them support them if they have the money. But if it’s directed against our country, how should we react?”

“We do not want war. We consider no one our enemies or opponents. But we prepare for war—to prevent it. This has been said a thousand times. We openly and decisively declare this. Our interests are very simple. They do not extend beyond our borders. Everything is within our state,” the President affirmed.

Later, journalists asked the Chief of Staff about the results of the Security Council and how the military assesses the situation, especially considering Belarus’ tactical nuclear weapons.

Pavel Muraveiko,

Chief of the General Staff of Belarus:

“The possession of nuclear weapons and the ‘Oreshnik’ missile complex is primarily a factor of deterrence. The destructive power of a nuclear explosion and the ‘Oreshnik’ strike has been demonstrated repeatedly during tests and actual use by the Russian Federation. It carries enough destructive force that, before attacking our country, everyone considers what response they might face. There’s a military expression: ‘Pyrrhic victory’—you can win, but what will you be left with afterward? The presence of this potential is, to some extent, a deterrent against aggressive aspirations toward our country.”