The President awarded state honors to officers of the security forces. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the situation around Belarus is extremely tense, and our main argument in this context is unity.

Internal security in the country largely depends on people's understanding that service is more than just a job — it's a way of life. How do they come to this mindset? Why do they see it as the only possible choice? The heroes of our report share their stories of unwavering confidence and dedication.

February 23: Ceremony of State Awards and General Officer Insignia

February 23rd is a significant day for anyone who has ever worn a military uniform, trained to follow orders and command, been a cadet or conscript — a day whose meaning becomes crystal clear on the very first day of service. In the army or at a military academy, there are no jokes, no repeats, and no tolerance for negligence. What can we say about those who choose to wear the uniform as their everyday work attire?

Today, at the Palace of Independence, Belarusian officers received state awards and, officially, "military ranks." Six colonels, including those from the justice and financial police, were promoted to major generals.

Orders "For Service to the Motherland" Third Degree and the Medal "For Courage"

In addition to ranks, awards such as the "Order for Service to the Motherland" third class and the medal "For Distinguished Service in Military Service" were presented to individuals whose professional reputation is impeccable. Their colleagues, superiors, and families know this. In the officer community of Belarus, this is a rule: family is the rear, and officers think about them no less than about the Motherland.

Family in the Life of an Officer

Roman Egorchenkov, commander of the 85th Linear Communications Brigade, colonel:

"My family worries. My wife, two daughters. The eldest daughter is also a cadet, studying military finance. They all worry about me."

A few moments of absolute silence precede the appearance of the Commander-in-Chief… This hall of military glory has seen many who truly hold Belarus’ sovereignty and our country’s future in their hands.

As the head of state says, "without people in uniform, we would have nothing at all."

"This is a celebration for those for whom duty, honor, and homeland are the most important guiding principles. Those who wear the shoulder straps and are the backbone of peace and stability in the country, earning the deserved respect of the entire Belarusian people," — emphasized the Head of State.

"Without the men and women in shoulder straps, guarding law and order, we would have nothing — not even the country," — declared Alexander Lukashenko.

He also reminded that this year marks 85 years since the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, when the country faced a great tragedy, which the Soviet peoples overcame at the cost of enormous losses and hardships.

"Today, the international situation resembles that difficult period," the President noted. "The West is deliberately stoking military hysteria, military budgets are continuously increasing, and Europe, especially our western neighbors, is accelerating its militarization."

Lukashenko emphasized that the system of checks and balances, which once guaranteed European security, has been destroyed. "The world is slipping into another mad arms race — including nuclear weapons," he said.

In such conditions, the President considers the primary task for all people of goodwill on the planet to do everything possible and impossible to prevent a new global slaughter.

"We will do this because the times demand it. The Belarusian people must be confident in our ability — the military’s ability — to ensure the country’s security," Lukashenko stated.

The Cost of Internal Security

Many perceive security as a given. On one hand, the entire system strives for this; on the other, when security personnel share their work experiences, it becomes clear that the cost of our everyday life is the life of the person standing before you.

Oleg Avdeychik has served for 20 years, seven of which as a sapper. In April, he and his team dismantled a Mercedes-Benz that was used to transport 580 kilograms of explosives from Poland, transit through Belarus, into Russia. The driver was misled, believing he was simply moving the vehicle for sale. When scanned, there was something in the van — either drugs or explosives. Major Avdeychik and his team worked on this for two days.

Oleg Avdeychik, commander of a special sapper group of the "Storm" special unit:

"The danger isn’t just the explosives themselves, but the means of detonation if connected to the explosives. Luckily, there were no detonation devices. The vehicle was filled with explosives intended for transportation into the Union State, into Russia. We either had to dismantle the explosives into parts or use the vehicle as a makeshift bomb. We didn’t know for sure at first. The first day was just inspection — walking along the edge of a knife, not knowing what’s next. In the end, everything was safe — the explosives lacked detonation devices. On the second day, we brought in more personnel to extract the explosives from the vehicle."

Awards — Recognition of the Value of Daily Service