"Without Science, There Is No Development" — Lukashenko Guides New Members of NAS Belarus

Speaking on the importance of science, Lukashenko stated, "I won't dwell on the topic of science itself — enough has been said. But the truth remains: without science, there is no progress. Regarding our science, I wouldn't say we're decaying in terms of scientific development. However, the contributions of science, especially in applied fields, are currently insufficient. You all know this well," he emphasized. "What we need is to shake up the Academy of Sciences — that's a fact. I've spoken about this before. And for that, we have appointed someone relatively young, energetic, who understands what is required of him" — referring to Vladimir Karanik, newly appointed Chairman of the NAS Presidium.