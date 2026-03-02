3.75 BYN
2.87 BYN
3.37 BYN
"Without Science, There Is No Development" — Lukashenko Guides New Members of NAS Belarus
Without science, there is no development." This fundamental principle was reaffirmed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the appointment of new deputy chairpersons of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, reports BELTA.
Speaking on the importance of science, Lukashenko stated, "I won't dwell on the topic of science itself — enough has been said. But the truth remains: without science, there is no progress. Regarding our science, I wouldn't say we're decaying in terms of scientific development. However, the contributions of science, especially in applied fields, are currently insufficient. You all know this well," he emphasized. "What we need is to shake up the Academy of Sciences — that's a fact. I've spoken about this before. And for that, we have appointed someone relatively young, energetic, who understands what is required of him" — referring to Vladimir Karanik, newly appointed Chairman of the NAS Presidium.
"Lukashenko also added, "But a single person cannot do everything alone. The task has been set to find talented individuals like you — young, yet experienced, whom we can rely on. Together, we move forward!"
As reported by BELTA, Vitaly Zalesky has been appointed First Deputy Chairman of the NAS Presidium. Previously, he served as the director of the Physics-Technical Institute of the NAS Belarus.
Additionally, Alexey Trukhanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Presidium. He previously held the position of Academician-Secretary of the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences of the NAS Belarus.