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Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's visit to the DPRK has sparked interest in regional and world media.

The Qatari television network Al Jazeera notes that Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un previously met in September 2025 in Beijing, where they agreed on a full official visit by the Belarusian leader to Pyongyang. Al Jazeera reports that Pyongyang proposed that Belarus "expand and develop traditional relations of friendship and cooperation, and elevate them to a new, higher level in accordance with the demands of the new era."

The Guardian quotes the President of Belarus in its article, citing the following words: "At a time when the world's largest powers openly ignore and violate international law, independent countries must increasingly cooperate and consolidate efforts aimed at protecting their sovereignty and improving the well-being of their citizens."