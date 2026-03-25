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World Media Covers Belarusian President's Visit to North Korea
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's visit to the DPRK has sparked interest in regional and world media.
The Qatari television network Al Jazeera notes that Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un previously met in September 2025 in Beijing, where they agreed on a full official visit by the Belarusian leader to Pyongyang. Al Jazeera reports that Pyongyang proposed that Belarus "expand and develop traditional relations of friendship and cooperation, and elevate them to a new, higher level in accordance with the demands of the new era."
The Guardian quotes the President of Belarus in its article, citing the following words: "At a time when the world's largest powers openly ignore and violate international law, independent countries must increasingly cooperate and consolidate efforts aimed at protecting their sovereignty and improving the well-being of their citizens."
The American publication NK News notes that the treaty of friendship signed by the two leaders in Pyongyang includes several areas of potential cooperation, including agriculture, healthcare, and the broader economy. The publication notes that the North Korean leader expressed his full support for Belarus's independent policy.