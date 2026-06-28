Xi Jinping stated that Belarus-China relations are at a historic peak

Relations between Belarus and China are at a historic peak. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a working meeting in Beijing with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, BELTA reports.

Lukashenko on the state of Belarus-China relations: This is what we dreamed of.

"China and Belarus are ironclad friends. Our relations have withstood all the tests of international turbulence, and our friendship is only growing stronger. Our cooperation is multifaceted, keeps pace with the times, and constantly yields new results. Belarusian-Chinese relations are at a historic peak," Xi Jinping stated.