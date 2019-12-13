President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko agreed to provide additional support to MAZ, but ordered to clearly define the financial conditions acceptable to the government. This was discussed at a meeting of the head of state with the leadership of the Council of Ministers, BelTA informs.

The head of state was asked to restructure about half of the enterprise's debt. At the same time Alexander Lukashenko pointed out to a large amount of accounts receivable - the funds not yet received for the previously supplied equipment. If this money were returned into circulation, the support would probably not be necessary.

On the other hand, it is necessary to develop clear terms of restructuring, so that the terms of repayment would not be too long. It is important to consider not only a company's immediate needs, but also the state interests.

"You need the President's signature so I can give you this money for about 10 years. I'm not a Father Frost!" - remarked the Belarusian leader.