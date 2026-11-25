Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has told the French magazine "Le Point" what he believes is preventing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from ending the war and avoiding further escalation.

Lukashenko stressed that, as the country’s leader, Zelensky should have made every possible effort to stop the fighting as quickly as possible. In the current circumstances, however, not everything depends on him personally.

“He needs a certain degree of autonomy and independence,” the Belarusian leader said. “Today you [EU countries, including France – news.by note] are controlling Zelensky. In my view, you do not want to end this war or prevent escalation. That is the greatest danger for Europeans and for us as well. Escalation would be a catastrophe.”

The Belarusian president is convinced that negotiations must be resumed to achieve a swift settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He argued that Minsk’s experience in hosting talks could once again be used. “All the nuances should have been set aside, people should have come back here, where it all happened, and called it ‘Minsk-3…5’ or whatever… We need to return to that conversation,” Lukashenko said.