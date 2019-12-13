President bestows state awards for creative work and contribution to nation development

Almost 40 people received state awards and military shoulder boards from the hands of the President in the Independence Palace today. They are agricultural workers, company directors, military men and sportsmen.

Alexander Lukashenko remarked that he always enters this solemn hall with a special feeling, and conferring state awards is a ceremony with deep meaning. Only hard creative work, the President emphasized, is a source of well-being of an individual family and the state. The achievements of these people are a vivid proof. The majority of those present in the hall are the village workers.

Viktor Khrenin, Ivan Tertel and Anatoly Lappo got the next military rank of lieutenant-general and the shoulder boards from the hands of the President.



