3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Legislation on administrative violations to be improved next year
Their number has almost doubled over the past decade. More than 80% are committed in the field of traffic rules. However, there are many questions regarding the justice of sentences. The Belarusians often have to disregard the rules due to compelled circumstances. It is important to systematically review the existing Codes. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized: the main criterion for the work is not the number of violations identified and penalties issued, but prevention and a real reduction in misconduct.
Heads of state bodies, parliamentarians and scientists are included into the expert commissions to update the legislation on behalf of the President. They will work together for 6 months. The corresponding bill should be submitted to the President by July 2020. Next, the document will be considered by the parliament.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All