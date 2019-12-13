Legislation on administrative violations to be improved next year

Their number has almost doubled over the past decade. More than 80% are committed in the field of traffic rules. However, there are many questions regarding the justice of sentences. The Belarusians often have to disregard the rules due to compelled circumstances. It is important to systematically review the existing Codes. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized: the main criterion for the work is not the number of violations identified and penalties issued, but prevention and a real reduction in misconduct.



Heads of state bodies, parliamentarians and scientists are included into the expert commissions to update the legislation on behalf of the President. They will work together for 6 months. The corresponding bill should be submitted to the President by July 2020. Next, the document will be considered by the parliament.

