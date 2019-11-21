EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Confidential connection as element of sovereignty

The focus of the President's attention today was the integrated development of domestic communication systems. Alexander Lukashenko instructed to check all the work in this area and eliminate possible shortcomings.

The developments in the field of secure communications are highly appreciated worldwide. The data protection is a matter of independence and state secrets (costing tens of billions of dollars). The participants of the meeting decided that Belarus should continue to rapidly develop this area of high technology.

