3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Confidential connection as element of sovereignty
The focus of the President's attention today was the integrated development of domestic communication systems. Alexander Lukashenko instructed to check all the work in this area and eliminate possible shortcomings.
The developments in the field of secure communications are highly appreciated worldwide. The data protection is a matter of independence and state secrets (costing tens of billions of dollars). The participants of the meeting decided that Belarus should continue to rapidly develop this area of high technology.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All