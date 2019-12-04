Visit of Head of Belarusian State to Serbia ends

The Presidents discussed bilateral partnerships in face-to-face format. Particular attention was paid to economic cooperation. The joint trade has decreased. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the countries would bring relations to a higher level, including in trade, which will lead to an increase in goods turnover. The President of Serbia has no doubt that the visit of the Belarusian leader will become an incentive for the development of relations between the countries and will increase our trade to 500 million dollars. The meeting focused on building bilateral economic partnerships in modern realities. Alexander Lukashenko noted that large geo-political players create a tense atmosphere in the world.



One-on-one talks were held in a warm, friendly atmosphere and lasted longer than planned. The peculiarity of bilateral relations is that "the countries never set preconditions for each other." Partnership rests solely on friendship and trust. A wide package of documents was signed. Innovations, digital technologies, a dozen joint research projects will be developed.



