Journalists have conversation with Alexander Lukashenko and talk about most topical and urgent issues

The agrarian issues are, of course, a cross-cutting theme in these days and months, but they are not the only ones. The journalists asked the President about the most urgent and topical issues (not only in Belarus but also in the world agenda) right after his visit to an agricultural enterprise. The aggravation of the situation on the political map - Taiwan, Kosovo, Ukraine, the situation in Serbia and Belarus's position in connection with it, the Ukrainian grain and the repartition of the world - there is indeed much to discuss in the media. The Belarusian visa-free travel for residents of the neighboring countries of the European Union also made a lot of noise in the media. Alexander Lukashenko points out that his decision lies not in the field of economy.



Lukashenko on the reasons for visa-free mode for neighboring EU countries



"They won't go to war against us, for that matter," said the Belarusian leader. -Journalists argue that Lukashenko has introduced a visa-free visa for making money. And what fool does not want to make money? The state does, and I want it, too. But that's not the main thing. The main thing is for people to see that normal people live next to them, that people who resemble Poles live there, that they are not aggressive, that they are ready to help in a difficult moment. Then they won't be belligerent against us. This is important. "



Lukashenko on the possibility of introducing a simplified procedure for people from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland to get the Belarusian citizenship



"We have to take them, we have to accept them in a simple way. It couldn't be simpler. You saw the example of Ukraine. As soon as the problem emerged, I instructed the Presidential Administration. The governors quickly collected applications from these people and in a couple of months we granted them citizenship. That is, it cannot be quicker, because here the President can grant the citizenship. And I have documents on my desk - there will be no delay. The same will happen with the Lithuanians, Latvians and Poles," assured Lukashenko.



"We are happy to welcome professionals who want to live and work in Belarus. Deputies have to avoid red tape, to make it fast. And the mechanism we have is fast. There's probably no such thing in the world. We are ready for it. We will be doing everything to join our Belarusian family with the most decent and kind of our neighbors. And not only neighbors. Anyone who wants to work and live the Belarusian way in our country, the door is always open," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.



Alexander Lukashenko on the repartition of the world



Alexander Lukashenko said: "The redivision of the world has not started now. Remember, when COVID began, many people did not understand me when I was talking about coronapsychosis. It was the redistribution of the world that began. Everyone is trying to take a bite out of their neighbor, somewhere else, to secure their future and their influence, as far as they psychologically understand it. Look around the world. And, of course, the United States is in the vanguard. They have another problem - to maintain this domination. And in order to keep it, they act this way," said the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko mentioned COVID among the reasons for the dramatically changing situation in the world: "The pandemic has aggravated all these plagues. Now the inflation is rampant in the world, and inflation is a very difficult time for the economy. And we are trying to resist it all," continued the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko also believes that among the reasons for the aggravation of the situation in the world is the mismanagement of states, which causes many economic problems for people.



"Who would have thought that prosperous Germany would recommend its people to take a shower every day or even forbid it. Germans are recommended to shower twice a week. So there are shortages of goods and so on everywhere. This situation always generates conflicts and wars. They want to show through this that they are effective, and take people away from these problems."



"This frenzy, which began even before COVID and escalated in COVID, continues," summed up the head of state. - Careless leaders are trying to get out of this situation and lead their states through conflicts and wars," expressed his opinion the President of Belarus.



