Belarusian Citizen Injured in Drone Attack in Bryansk Region

Three people, including a Belarusian citizen, were injured in a drone attack on a passenger car in the Zlynkovsky District of Russia's Bryansk Region, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry press service reported.

The victim was taken to the Zlynkovsky Central District Hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care. His condition is stable.

The Belarusian Embassy in Smolensk maintains constant contact with local authorities and the medical facility where the victim is being treated.