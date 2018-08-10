PEZone X

Belarusian kayakers missing in Karelia Embassy of Belarus in Russia joins search

In Karelia 3 Belarusian tourist kayaker disappeared.

At the end of July, the men went by car to Karelia for rafting on the Shuya river. The last time they got in touch was on July 25. Tourists planned to return home on August 4, but they are still missing. The Belarusian Embassy in Russia joined the search for the Belarusian kayakers who disappeared in Karelia.

Igor Zalomay, head of the branch of the Embassy of Belarus in St. Petersburg (by phone)

We are monitoring the situation. Details in the next issues.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All