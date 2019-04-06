Online streaming
President
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
9 hours ago
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
29.10.2024
17:11
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
29.10.2024
12:40
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
29.10.2024
07:00
Politics
Golovchenko: Belarus and Syria linked by genuine friendship and long-standing partnership relations
9 hours ago
Hundreds of experts to speak about Eurasian security in Minsk
24 hours ago
Serbian Parliament Vice-Speaker: We have friendly relations with Alexander Lukashenko
29.10.2024
13:45
Minsk to host international conference on Eurasian security
29.10.2024
08:40
Belarusian MFA reveals details of oncoming II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security
28.10.2024
17:13
Society
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Recently
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Recently
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
1 hour ago
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
1 hour ago
Economy
Belarus and Syria sign statement on eliminating negative consequences of sanctions
29.10.2024
12:57
Why did World Bank scare Belarus with stagnation and stagflation?
27.10.2024
23:16
Snopkov: China is the only country that gave us loans for industrial enterprise
27.10.2024
22:07
Natural disasters and armed conflicts trigger global epidemic of hunger
26.10.2024
23:08
Belarus ranks 1st in CIS countries in terms of trade turnover with St. Petersburg
25.10.2024
22:11
In the world
Ukraine names number of desertions from AFU
14 hours ago
Telegram blocks Russia Today account in Ukraine
28.10.2024
19:57
The Financial Times: Trump may initiate new Minsk Agreements if he wins election
28.10.2024
17:35
Duda confesses that many politicians are horrified by Warsaw's plans
28.10.2024
10:52
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Zone X
Activity of gray realtors suppressed in Baranovichi
21.03.2024
21:22
Зона Х, угон
21.12.2022
21:24
Cab driver in Minsk did not succumb to offer of phone crooks
28.11.2022
10:52
Pensioners help to detain phone fraudsters
22.06.2022
17:13
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06