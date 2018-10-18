USA transfers to Belarus drug trafficker hiding from prosecution

The extradition procedure took place the night before at the National Airport "Minsk". A 21-year-old resident of Grodno was convicted in Belarus for drug trafficking (back in June 2015) and in May In 2016, a young man was detained under a similar article. During the investigation, the suspect disappeared from justice, in connection with which he was charged in absentia with accusations of "Illicit drug trafficking" and "evading the serving of punishment in the form of restriction of freedom". In August 2017 the criminal was detained in the US for fraud.