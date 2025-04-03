China to Impose 34% Tariffs on All U.S. Goods Starting April 10

As of April 10, Chinese authorities will implement additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States, as it was announced by the Tariff Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, according to TASS.

This decision is a direct response to the tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. The statement asserted, "The actions of the United States do not align with the rules of international trade, severely undermine China's legitimate rights and interests, and represent a typical manifestation of unilateral intimidation."

The new tariffs will be levied alongside existing duties, the agency clarified.