Fire Breaks Out Aboard France’s Sole Nuclear Carrier, Charles de Gaulle

A fire has broken out on France’s only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, which is in a French port for maintenance. BelTA reports this, citing Le Figaro.

The fire started during the day on 5 October in a technical compartment. Preliminary reports suggest the cause may have been metal-cutting work with a gas torch.

The blaze was extinguished within an hour and a half. No one was injured in the incident.

The carrier has been undergoing maintenance since the end of August and is due to return to service in early December.