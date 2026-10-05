Fire Breaks Out Aboard France’s Sole Nuclear Carrier, Charles de Gaulle
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A fire has broken out on France’s only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, which is in a French port for maintenance. BelTA reports this, citing Le Figaro.
The fire started during the day on 5 October in a technical compartment. Preliminary reports suggest the cause may have been metal-cutting work with a gas torch.
The blaze was extinguished within an hour and a half. No one was injured in the incident.
The carrier has been undergoing maintenance since the end of August and is due to return to service in early December.