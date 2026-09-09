Illegal migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta have been accused of widespread animal cruelty, Fox News reports.

Animal rights activists are investigating the death of a dolphin calf beaten to death with sticks, as well as the killing of geese and the mutilation of stray cats. Local residents are attempting to protect the animals. Tensions in the city are running extremely high.

Following a wave of fights and, military personnel are patrolling the streets. Soldiers have secured schools, colleges, and supermarkets—locations where migrants had set up markets to sell stolen goods.