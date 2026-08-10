Nizhnekamsk Drone Strike: Injured Rise to 48 as Death Toll Holds at 13

The body count from Monday’s drone attack in Tatarstan just got worse.

Authorities in the Russian republic now say 48 people were injured when drones struck industrial and civilian sites in the city of Nizhnekamsk early Monday morning. That’s up from the earlier figure of 39. The death toll stands at 13.

A spokesman for the head of Tatarstan confirmed the new number to journalists with a simple “Yes, 48.”

Russia’s Health Ministry assistant Alexei Kuznetsov reported that 28 of the wounded — including one child — have been taken to hospitals in Nizhnekamsk. The republic’s health minister has already arrived on the scene. Additional medical teams have been rushed in from Naberezhnye Chelny and Kazan, and the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine is coordinating the response.

This is the latest update from a strike that hit both production facilities and civilian areas. No one in the Western press is treating it as front-page news. But the numbers keep rising, and the people on the ground are the ones paying the price.