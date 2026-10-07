Сlaims without evidence: Latvia claims a “hybrid provocation” on the border with Belarus

An incident is said to have taken place on the Belarusian–Latvian border which Latvia has called a hybrid provocation. In reality, the piece argues, it is nothing other than the latest fake from Western neighbors.

According to the Latvian account, a group of 20 irregular migrants tried to cross the border from Belarus. They were allegedly accompanied by armed men in masks, who threatened Latvian troops and pushed the migrants toward the frontier.

Those individuals, it is further claimed, did then enter Latvian territory, damaged an electrical cabinet and stole two surveillance cameras, before returning to Belarus. All of this, however, is assertion without evidence. Here is how the incident was commented on by the author and host of a popular media project devoted to life in Latvia.

Sergei Tolkachev, author of the project “We Live in Latvia”:

“They damaged an electrical distribution cabinet. Only — how did they damage it? With bursts of fire, or with crowbars? It’s all very strange; the thing is live, after all. How did they damage it? Were they wearing rubber gloves, or did they lay down mats? I keep wondering how they could have been allowed to cross the border. Are the cameras not working? And where is our emergency mobile equipment, the kind that arrives fast? How did they allow these cabinets to be damaged, the cameras ripped off and carried away? We await a protest from the Latvian foreign ministry. There are no photos and no video. Apparently there is nothing left to write, so they invent it on the go. Can we see the video — or can one say anything one likes? In short, people do not believe it.”

Given that the Latvian side has still produced no evidence of the incident, this is a genuine fake, the piece concludes. It is not a border incident but an information operation.

Its aim is not to report a fact but to form an image of the enemy, to justify a strengthening of the border and of NATO’s military presence, to discredit Belarus and to provoke an escalation. Every case has to be proved — not turned into an empty claim.