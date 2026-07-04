St. Petersburg suffer large-scale drone attack

St. Petersburg suffered a large-scale attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones on Saturday morning, July 4. Governor Alexander Beglov announced this, according to RIA Novosti.

"St. Petersburg suffered a large-scale attack by unmanned military vehicles. Air defense systems are engaged," the press service quoted him as saying.

The city administration clarified that the strike hit an oil terminal in the Kirovsky District. The aftermath has been cleared, and no one was injured.

The task force urged residents to remain indoors until the drone threat subsides and warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet service.

The Leningrad Region was also attacked, with 72 drones shot down over the region. According to Governor Alexander Drozdenko, one person was injured and several houses were damaged.

In response to the attacks, Russian forces are striking exclusively military installations and Ukrainian defense industry enterprises with precision-guided air, sea, and land-based weapons, as well as drones.