Terror Attack Strikes Central Moscow: Three Killed, 21 Seriously Injured

On the evening of 1 August an explosion tore through the entrance of a restaurant in the heart of Moscow. Three people were killed and 21 others sustained serious injuries. Many of the wounded remain in critical condition. The scene was sealed off throughout the night while investigators carried out their work.

According to available information, a woman approached the restaurant doors attempting to enter while holding a package. She was stopped by a security guard; at that moment an explosive device packed with shrapnel was detonated. The dead include the female courier, the security officer and one of the restaurant’s patrons.

Unofficial reports indicate that a prominent Russian military commander was marking an anniversary inside the restaurant at the time of the attack; he was unharmed. Investigators have so far declined to name either the organisers or the intended target of the bombing.