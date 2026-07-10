Approximately 150 gravestones of Soviet soldiers were desecrated by vandals at the Soviet Field of Glory memorial complex near Leedsden, the Netherlands. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the memorial's eponymous foundation.

"The Soviet Field of Glory Foundation learned with profound shock of the desecration of approximately 150 gravestones at the Soviet military cemetery," the statement read.

Earlier, Remco Reiding, director of the Soviet Field of Glory Museum and Foundation, told RIA Novosti that unknown individuals had desecrated the graves of Soviet soldiers at the memorial complex. Photos he provided show the white gravestones on the memorial grounds covered in red paint. Reiding stated that police have already launched an investigation into the incident. The memorial complex is currently closed pending investigation.

The "Soviet Field of Glory" memorial complex opened in 1948. 865 Soviet soldiers who died in the Netherlands during World War II are buried there.