Pensioners help to detain phone fraudsters

Pensioners helped apprehend the courier of phone fraudsters. A 69-year-old man received a call, the story was standard: an accident involving his wife. The person on the other end of the line demanded about 4 thousand dollars for a favorable solution of the problem, i.e. for the woman to avoid liability. The elderly man immediately realized he was dealing with crooks. He continued the dialogue, while his wife, who was nearby, called the police.