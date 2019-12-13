3.41 RUB
About 200 Chinese students to be accommodated in Zagorye Rehabilitation Center
Zagorye Rehabilitation Center will house about 200 Chinese students, who have returned to Belarus. 32 people have arrived today. They will live here for 2 weeks under the supervision of doctors. Each of these students passed 14-day quarantine in China. All medical staff who will work in Zagorye received additional training.
Elena Bondareva, head physician of Minsk Regional Center for Medical Rehabilitation "Zagorye": "We are ready at any time, around the clock. Everyone will be accommodated in the center. We have high-speed Internet in each room. There will be no encountering of the arrived students with each other in the block system They will eat inside the rooms."
5 Belarusians who were evacuated from Wuhan to Kazakhstan returned to their homeland. This week 10 more Belarusians from Tyumen will return to their homeland. Our citizens were evacuated to Russia from China about two weeks ago.
