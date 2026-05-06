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Project Freedom Terminated due to Saudi Arabia

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Trump's decision to terminate Project Freedom to regulate shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, was forced, NBC News reported.

As journalists learned, the mission was halted because Washington's key ally in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, banned the United States from using its bases and airspace. The network noted that the Gulf States were caught off guard by Trump's announcement of the project, and the Saudi leadership was furious. The White House chief even called the crown prince, but it was to no avail. As a result, Trump decided to suspend Project Freedom a day after it began.

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