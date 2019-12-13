Serbia may become a part of BRICS

The prospects of BRICS are attracting more and more countries. The Times writes that Belgrade may be in line to join the organization.

Serbia's president has questioned his country's future in the EU. And it thinks that it may join the Alliance, which is led by Russia and China.

The publication recalls that Belgrade has been balancing between East and West for a long time, but the war in Ukraine forces to choose a particular side, and Serbia seems to be leaning towards the Kremlin. A Serbian government delegation traveled to the BRICS summit in Kazan, where the Deputy Prime Minister also explicitly stated that he hoped to join the bloc. And President Vucic recently admitted that the topic of joining BRICS could be put to a referendum.