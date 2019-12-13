Two races to be held at Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen on December 12

Two races will finish the 3rd stage of Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria. The Belarusian team made a good start at the Cup. Anton Smolski won a bronze medal in the sprint. In fact, our men haven't risen to the podium since 2016. Today, the medal winner will be the finisher in the relay after Nikita Lobastov, Dmitry Lazovsky and Maxim Vorobey. The live broadcast will start at 13:35 on Belarus 5 .



The women's pursuit race will starts at 16:20. And Belarus has a good chance for a medal, because our Hanna Sola will be the first to cross the finish line. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France, will start only 47 seconds later. Another Belarusian Dzinara Alimbekava is one minute and eight seconds away from Sola. She will be the eighth go to the track. Irina Leshchenko is the 44th. We look forward to the live broadcast on the sports channel.