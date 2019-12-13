EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians win 12 medals at start of Primorsky Territory Governor's Rowing and Canoeing Cup

There are 25 men on the outward list of our team. These are the leaders of the national team who have repeatedly reached the podium of the Summer Games and planetary regattas. We shall highlight the Olympic distances. Marina Litvinchuk had no rivals in the kayak single 500m event. Ivan Potapenko is the best in canoe single 1000 meters. About 200 athletes take part in the competition.

