Victoria Azarenka to hold her 1st game in season on January 1

Victoria Azarenka will hold her starting game of the season on January 1. The world’s 51st racket will play in the tournament in Auckland with a prize fund of 225 thousand dollars. The Belarusian will face American Venus Williams, who is currently the 38th in the rating. They played against each other 6 times. 4 times Venus Williams was stronger.

