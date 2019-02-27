3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Largest number of medals in history of sovereign Belarus won in 2018
From various international competitions including the Olympic Games, European and World Championships, our athletes brought 680 awards, including 253 medals in Olympic sports. Every year our country hosts over 80 international tournaments.
Today, the country's main sports alma mater hosted the board of the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, which not only summarized the past year, but also discussed the main areas of work for 2019. This year Belarus will host the II European Games.
Much attention is paid to the involvement of the population of Belarus in physical education. Last year, this figure was a quarter of all the inhabitants of our country.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All