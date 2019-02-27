PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Largest number of medals in history of sovereign Belarus won in 2018

From various international competitions including the Olympic Games, European and World Championships, our athletes brought 680 awards, including 253 medals in Olympic sports. Every year our country hosts over 80 international tournaments.

Today, the country's main sports alma mater hosted the board of the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, which not only summarized the past year, but also discussed the main areas of work for 2019. This year Belarus will host the II European Games.

Much attention is paid to the involvement of the population of Belarus in physical education. Last year, this figure was a quarter of all the inhabitants of our country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All